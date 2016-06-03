The Western Springs Historical Society is an all-volunteer organization that strives to instill an appreciation of the village’s past in residents of all ages and promotes the preservation of the cultural, economic and aesthetic heritage of Western Springs.

Tower Museum
914 Hillgrove Avenue
Western Springs, IL 60558
Saturdays 10:00 AM – 12 PM

Ekdahl House Museum
785 43rd Street
Western Springs, IL 60558
Outdoor exhibit open 24/7

WSHS Archives
4211 Grand Avenue, 2nd Floor
Western Springs, IL 60558
Tuesdays 10:00 AM – 12 PM

Preserving the history of Western Springs for future generations.

Contact Us
P.O. Box 139
Western Springs, IL 60558
info@westernspringshistory.org
708-246-9230

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